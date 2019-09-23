Porvair (LON:PRV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $630.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 14183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.74).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Porvair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Porvair in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 581.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 562.43. The stock has a market cap of $288.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 76,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60), for a total transaction of £446,394 ($583,292.83).

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

