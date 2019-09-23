Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio (BMV:PBD) Declares — Dividend of $0.07

Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio (BMV:PBD) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33.

