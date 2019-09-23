PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PRDSY opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

About PRADA S P A/ADR

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

