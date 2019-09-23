Presearch (PRE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,518.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $828,681.00 and approximately $18,518.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

