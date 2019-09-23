Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,853,820 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Concho Resources worth $2,138,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.18. 868,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

