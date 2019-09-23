Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,942,047 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Splunk worth $3,054,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 618,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.53 and a beta of 2.04. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.18.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

