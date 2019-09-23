Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,830 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.28% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $5,033,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

TMO stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.79. 528,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

