Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.18% of Mcdonald’s worth $3,439,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,746. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $161.12 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.02.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

