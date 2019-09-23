Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 499,578 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,531,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499,578 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,195,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,575,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,508,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.94. 5,216,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,786,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $120.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21. The company has a market cap of $381.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

