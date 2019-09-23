Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 150,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.66. 97,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day moving average of $175.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.