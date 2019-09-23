Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $4,336,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

NYSE:K traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $36,304,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

