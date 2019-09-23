Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 297,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 198.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 133,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 12.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 56,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. 9,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,653. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCO. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

