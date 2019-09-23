Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,401,000 after buying an additional 881,282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after buying an additional 144,039 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,296,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,071,000 after buying an additional 170,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after buying an additional 102,453 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after buying an additional 844,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,338. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $644.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 11,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $494,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,776,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

