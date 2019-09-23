Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 155,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 31.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 20.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 105.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

IHD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.31. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

