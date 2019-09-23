Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 446 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

In other United States Cellular news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $758,286.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $1,412,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,102.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,164. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.13. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,875. United States Cellular Corp has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

