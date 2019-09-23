Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 798.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 122,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,255,000 after buying an additional 110,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 105,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,695. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.11. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

