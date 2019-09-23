Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.70% of Public Storage worth $290,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 595.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $6,420,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 13.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 38.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 300,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 36.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,050,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.94. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $52,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

