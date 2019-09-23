Putnam Investments LLC Buys 14,075 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 439.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.27. 238,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,433. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

