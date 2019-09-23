Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 636,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $751,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.25. 8,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $785.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.94.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

CNOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

