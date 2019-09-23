Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.51. 1,091,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.02. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $161.12 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.