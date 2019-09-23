Putnam Investments LLC Invests $3.07 Million in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 121,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,359,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on NetGear in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $44.00 price objective on NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.86. 13,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $950.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $58,151.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,688.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $2,555,862. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

