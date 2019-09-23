Putnam Investments LLC Sells 46,933 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,933 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after buying an additional 140,198 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CarMax by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,430,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CarMax by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.12.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.69. 1,170,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $419,252.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 15,782 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $1,323,794.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.