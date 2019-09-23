QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.45. QC shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

About QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries provide various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Branch Lending, Centralized Lending, and E-Lending. The Branch Lending segment offers payday loans, installment loans, credit services, open-end credit, check cashing services, title loans, debit cards, money transfers, and money orders through its retail branches.

