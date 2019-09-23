Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00020563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Coinsuper, Cobinhood and Liqui. In the last week, Qtum has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $197.72 million and approximately $117.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,787,644 coins and its circulating supply is 96,037,624 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, BigONE, BitForex, Liquid, Bibox, Kucoin, HBUS, Huobi, Crex24, Bit-Z, Coinrail, CoinExchange, Iquant, Bittrex, Allcoin, Coindeal, Upbit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bithumb, Binance, DigiFinex, Bitbns, GOPAX, EXX, Liqui, Bitfinex, Coinone, Coinnest, LBank, ABCC, Poloniex, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, Exrates, DragonEX, CoinEx, OKEx, CoinEgg, BCEX, Ovis, Bleutrade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

