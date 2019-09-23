Quant Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.05 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Quant token can now be purchased for $7.67 or 0.00077838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $92.62 million and $5.05 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00385259 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007342 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001143 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.