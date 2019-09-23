Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ) dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.01 ($0.21), approximately 4,921 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.85 ($0.22).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Quiz in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.76.

Quiz (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

