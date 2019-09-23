Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Radium has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $551.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00020272 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,838,131 coins and its circulating supply is 3,832,254 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

