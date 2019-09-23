Ramsdens’ (RFX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ramsdens (LON:RFX) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RFX opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.88. Ramsdens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.