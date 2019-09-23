Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of RJF opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. Raymond James has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $96.10. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $713,074.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,639.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,098. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 758,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,111,000 after buying an additional 656,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 519.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,039,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

