Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Raised by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 944.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.67. 16,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $96.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $713,074.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,639.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

