Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,820.07

Relx PLC (LON:REL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,820.07 and traded as high as $1,885.00. Relx shares last traded at $1,879.50, with a volume of 2,910,044 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,160 ($28.22) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,123 ($27.74) to GBX 2,178 ($28.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.57) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,871 ($24.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,927.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,820.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

