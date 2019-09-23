Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Jabil worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,865 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $30.84. 76,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

