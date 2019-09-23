Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 22,400 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1,133.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

HMTV traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $12.23. 445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.