Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $0.85. Renren shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Renren worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

