Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) recently:

9/23/2019 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

9/18/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

9/9/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

9/6/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

9/5/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/3/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

8/28/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

8/20/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

8/16/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

8/15/2019 – Brixmor Property Group is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

8/9/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

7/31/2019 – Brixmor Property Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,130. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

