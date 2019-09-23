Reviewing Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 10 0 2.77 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus target price of $73.08, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.80%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Pulse Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $183.87 million 20.70 -$122.61 million ($2.55) -25.45 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($2.20) -7.88

Pulse Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -19.55% -19.31% -11.55% Pulse Biosciences N/A -80.93% -73.54%

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

