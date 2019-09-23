Richard W. Anderson Sells 13,091 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 13,091 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,865.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,546,935.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 499,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The business had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

