Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price target on Roku and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.98.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. Roku has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,350.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $1,308,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,156,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,419 shares of company stock worth $23,925,946 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 64.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 56.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Roku by 68.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Roku by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Roku by 76.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

