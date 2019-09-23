RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.56

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.56 and traded as low as $143.00. RPS Group shares last traded at $149.80, with a volume of 87,939 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market cap of $337.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider John Douglas bought 18,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,849.99 ($25,937.53). Insiders bought 242,317 shares of company stock worth $27,363,330 in the last 90 days.

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

