RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

RTI Surgical stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.40. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 78.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 686.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 62.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RTI Surgical (RTIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.