RUS DIV/ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.46 (ASX:RDV)

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.464 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of ASX RDV traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$31.35 ($22.23). The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$29.68.

