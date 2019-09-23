Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,481,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 172,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. 7,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,093. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

