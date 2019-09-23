Saga’s (SAGA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an under review rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

SAGA stock opened at GBX 50.45 ($0.66) on Friday. Saga has a 52 week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of $566.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Saga’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Saga’s payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

In other Saga news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel bought 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

