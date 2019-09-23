Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 764.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 6,457.4% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Scholastic by 146.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 6.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

