Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,143 shares of company stock valued at $52,356,709. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,750,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.49.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

