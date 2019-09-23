Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,233,491.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.83. 275,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,236. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.92.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.