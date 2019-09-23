Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 3.2% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,051. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.79. 2,989,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,964. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $92.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

