Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 765 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 228.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 393,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 273,888 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.04. 865,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

