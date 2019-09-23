SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS SKHSY opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEKISUI HOUSE L/S will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

