Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.01

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.95. Severn Bancorp shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 4,311 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

